ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are investigating a deadly crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191.

The wreck happened around 12 p.m. and left one person dead.

According to OPD, a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of 191 and struck a pedestrian that was crossing south.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene.