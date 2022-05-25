OPD gives all clear after bomb threat on E. University, says nothing was found

UTPB STEM Academy was placed on hold at 12:15 p.m. as a precaution.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police responded to a bomb threat made to a business on E. University across from UTPB.

At this time there is no word on which business is under threat.

As of 1:40 p.m., an OPD spokesperson says the explosive device unit has cleared the bomb threat and did not find anything.

NewsWest 9 reached out to UTPB, who said the STEM campus went on hold as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the department released the following statement:

As a safety precaution the STEM campus went into HOLD at 12:25pm from the advice of the UTPB Police Department in regards to a situation in a nearby neighborhood. This was only for the students on the STEM Academy campus not those participating in Boat Races on the main UTPB campus. UTPB Police determined that based on the proximity, students on the main campus did not need to HOLD.

A HOLD means staff and students remain in classrooms and learning continues. The STEM Academy will send additional communication when ALL CLEAR is received.

A spokesperson for the academy said the school will remain on hold until 2:15 p.m. Parents of students should keep an eye out for messages concerning dismissal.

NewsWest 9 will continue to follow this story as it develops.