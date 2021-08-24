OPD investigates video of child vaping with juveniles

Their investigation revealed the suspects were not related to the child.

ODESSA, Texas — In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Odessa Police Department responded to a video that has been circulating around the internet locally.

The video shows a juvenile encouraging a child to take a puff of a vape pen.

OPD said after the incident was reported on July 19, the department began an investigation and identified the individuals involved.

Their investigation revealed that the juveniles are not related to the child in the video.

The case was forwarded to the Ector County Juvenile Court for review and determination.