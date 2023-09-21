OPD investigates vehicle-pedestrian crash near IH-20 and W. County Road

Eastbound traffic only has one lane open at the moment and the south service road is completely shut down.

UPDATE:

According to the Odessa Police Department, a 18-wheeler truck hit a pedestrian who was working on a vehicle on the side of the road.

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The 18-wheeler then hit a road sign and power pole. The driver of the vehicle was not transported to the hospital.

The lanes of eastbound IH-20 are also now back open, but the south service road is still closed.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident at IH-20 and West County Road.

The eastbound traffic has only one lane open and the south service road is currently shut down at this moment. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and look for alternate routes.