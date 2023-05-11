OPD investigates threat at Walmart in West Odessa

Everyone was immediately evacuated from the store and OPD said there was never an active shooter.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a threat at the Walmart Supercenter in West Odessa on May 11.

OPD responded to a call in reference to a subject with a gun. An unknown male subject made the call to dispatch and said he saw a gun inside the Walmart. Everyone was immediately evacuated from the store.

OPD said there was never an active shooter and no reports of any injuries. There is currently no threat to the public and the investigation is still ongoing.