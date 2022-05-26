x
OPD investigates suspicious death

A medical call led officers to the body of 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez.
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday that they are investigating a suspicious death.

At 8:19 a.m., officers responded to a medical call at 822 N Adams, where they found a dead man. He was later identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez.

An investigation has revealed that days before his death, Jimenez was in a fight with 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez.

A warrant for aggravated assault serious bodily injury, a second degree felony, was served on Anthony Jimenez.

The circumstances of the call and the state of the scene caused officers to rule the death suspicious. They said more charges could result from further investigation and an autopsy.

