OPD investigates suspicious death

A medical call led officers to the body of 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday that they are investigating a suspicious death.

At 8:19 a.m., officers responded to a medical call at 822 N Adams, where they found a dead man. He was later identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez.

An investigation has revealed that days before his death, Jimenez was in a fight with 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez.

A warrant for aggravated assault serious bodily injury, a second degree felony, was served on Anthony Jimenez.