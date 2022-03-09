OPD investigates missing person report

Yordanys Carbonell Venegas, 39, was last seen on Feb. 12 in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

Yordanys Carbonell Venegas, 39, is described as having blue eyes and short black hair. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

He was last seen on Feb. 12 in Odessa, driving a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate number KFZ2142.

Police say he may still be in the Odessa area or may have traveled to the Carlsbad, New Mexico area.