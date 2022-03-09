OPD investigates missing person report

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing person.
Yordanys Carbonell Venegas, 39, is described as having blue eyes and short black hair. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
He was last seen on Feb. 12 in Odessa, driving a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate number KFZ2142.
Police say he may still be in the Odessa area or may have traveled to the Carlsbad, New Mexico area.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-4926 and reference case number 22-0003752, or contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 or by clicking here.