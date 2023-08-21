OPD hosts 'Testing Day' on Aug. 26

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is looking for some new recruits, and if you think you're up to the challenge, then you're in luck.
OPD is holding a "Testing Day" this Saturday, Aug. 26.
Candidates will be given an interview and then the physical test will begin. That test includes a half mile run in five minutes, 25 pushups in a minute and 25 sit-ups in a minute.
"We focus heavily on training here. We want to be the premier department for training in this state and the nation. We've got the facility for it, we have the resources [and] we have the people in our department who want to train officers," OPD Corporal Marshall Williams said. "I think that's a real selling point for us [because] we focus so much on training to make sure we're putting out the best officers we can out there in the streets."
The deadline to register for the training is Aug. 25.
Doors open for the Testing Day at 8 a.m. and the testing begins at 9 a.m.