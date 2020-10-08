Unidentified body found east of Lovington

The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in determining the identity of the man found Saturday.

ODESSA, Texas — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a body found east of Lovington on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call about a body at 12:51 p.m. off of State Road 83, where they found a deceased man near a field.

The man could not be identified but appeared to have died shortly before deputies found the body.

The sheriff's office describes the man as Hispanic, between 60-70 years old, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing around 120-135 pounds with gray and black hair.

He has a tattoo of the letters "R.D." on the web of his left thumb, a tribal tattoo on his chest and a rosary cross tattoo on his left wrist .

He was found wearing blue Wrangler jeans, a black Under Amour long-sleeve shirt, black Nike shoes and black prescription glasses.