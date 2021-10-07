OPD, ECISD release traffic routes for OHS vs. PHS football game

With the big game approaching, the district and police department want to make sure traffic flows smoothly.

ODESSA, Texas — The big Odessa High School vs. Permian High School crosstown rivalry football game is almost here. Just in time for large crowds to take the stands, the Odessa Police Department and Ector County ISD have released the game day traffic routes for fans of both schools.

OHS fans will sit on the east side of the stadium, while PHS fans will sit on the west side.

OPD asks that Permian High fans pull into the stadium on Yukon and Odessa High fans use Grandview.