OPD continues partnership with the DEA

The Odessa City Council approved the continued partnership of the OPD and DEA to continue fighting the narcotics trafficking and trade in the Permian Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — It's a partnership that's lasted a few years now.

According to Odessa Police Chief, Michael Gerke, this partnership is a drug enforcement task force where OPD partners with the DEA to combat narcotics traffic and trade in the Basin.

It's a problem that law enforcement has been seeing for a few years now, and it has gotten worse over that time according to Gerke.

"Sure there’s a need in the Permian Basin. Anybody that lives here knows there’s a need. There is a narcotics problem in the Permian Basin. We are at a crossroads. If you’ve got Interstate-20, you know you’ve got narcotics traveling through your community," Gerke said.

This isn't an issue seen here in the Permian Basin. It's a problem that's occurring all over the country.

"We talk about HIDTAs as the high-intensity drug trafficking areas. There are several across the country, so this is something that the DEA and other local authorities do across the country," Gerke said.

As a result, OPD and other local and state entities assign people to this task force to address the issue of narcotics in the area.

"We have one that we assign. We would love to give more to other task forces, to all these task forces with federal entities, but you know resources are what they are and we’re always shorthanded and this is what we feel that we can give at this point,” Gerke said.

That officer that ends up getting assigned to this task force will typically remain with the task force despite the fact that the city of Odessa continues to renew this partnership between the OPD and the DEA.

"Well, generally year-to-year it’s the same officer until that officer gets reassigned, maybe promoted, maybe you know to different areas so an officer gets assigned for several years," Gerke said.

This type of partnership is something that Gerke loves. He appreciates any partnership that helps lower crime in the area.