OPD cadets take part in professional police driving training

The training was held all week at Ratliff Stadium.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police Department cadets polished their driving skills Friday morning during a professional police driving training.

The training focused on how to drive a police car and how to respond to emergencies, safely and properly.

They have been at Ratliff Stadium all week, practicing their techniques and getting the best pointers they can from their instructors.

“It's precision, so you have to make sure your driving is on point, make sure you're paying attention,” OPD Cadet Taylor Martin said. “Keep in mind the environment and make sure the public is safe while we respond to emergencies.”