ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is proud to bee an active member of the National Association of Police Athletic Leagues (P.A.L.). P.A.L. is a youth program that utilizes athletic and recreational activities to create trust and understanding between police officers and youth. P.A.L. emphasizes interaction with police officers and other adult role models.

Every summer the Odessa Police Athletic League has a Summer Camp at Floyd Gwin Park. Both four-week sessions this year for P.A.L. are completely full. Police officers oversee, mentor, and instruct sporting events, teamwork and leadership activities.



The children participate in sports activities such as baseball, basketball, volleyball, kickball, dodgeball and archery. P.A.L. also incorporates sports field trips such as bowling and swimming. This year, each session of P.A.L. will consist of approximately 75 children.

The Odessa Police Department recognizes the need to interact with the youth of our community and provide a positive environment for children. P.A.L. helps develop strong, positive attitudes with youth towards our police officers in their journey to becoming mature and responsible citizens. Click HERE for more information.