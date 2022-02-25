OPD asks for public’s help locating missing person

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Shaunte Paredes Galan, 43, was last seen in a silver Chevy Cruze in Odessa on Thursday.
She is described as a 5’7”, 190-pound Hispanic female, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say she may now be in Odessa, San Antonio or Colorado, accompanied by Albert Aguilar Lopez, a 40-year-old Hispanic male with multiple felony warrants for his arrest.
The two are believed to be occupying a silver 2013 Chevy Cruze with black rims, bearing Texas license plate number CHN5705.
If you see Lopez, do not approach the two of them, but instead contact your local law enforcement or Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-4926 and reference case number 22-0003012. You can also contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 or 333tips.org.