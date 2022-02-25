OPD asks for public’s help locating missing person

Police say 43-year-old Shaunte Galan may be with Albert Lopez, 40, who has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Shaunte Paredes Galan, 43, was last seen in a silver Chevy Cruze in Odessa on Thursday.

She is described as a 5’7”, 190-pound Hispanic female, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say she may now be in Odessa, San Antonio or Colorado, accompanied by Albert Aguilar Lopez, a 40-year-old Hispanic male with multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

The two are believed to be occupying a silver 2013 Chevy Cruze with black rims, bearing Texas license plate number CHN5705.