Kayla Mitchell, 30, was last seen on July 11 in the 4200 block of Angus Road.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Kayla Mitchell, 30, was last seen on July 7 in the 4200 block of Angus Road.

Mitchell is 5’3” and weighs approximately 115 pounds.