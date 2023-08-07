OPD asks for help locating suspect in hit and run incident

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect involved in a hit and run incident.
The incident occurred on August 2 in the 1100 block of East IH-20 when a red Ford F-150 hit the center guard rail after leaving the roadway, which led to another vehicle hitting into a pole. The driver immediately fled the scene before providing any information.
If anyone has information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, people can call OPD at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.