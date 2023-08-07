OPD asks for help locating suspect in hit and run incident

The driver shown in the picture fled the scene without providing information after hitting into a center guard rail, which caused a pole to hit another vehicle.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect involved in a hit and run incident.

The incident occurred on August 2 in the 1100 block of East IH-20 when a red Ford F-150 hit the center guard rail after leaving the roadway, which led to another vehicle hitting into a pole. The driver immediately fled the scene before providing any information.