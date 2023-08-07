x
OPD asks for help locating suspect in hit and run incident

The driver shown in the picture fled the scene without providing information after hitting into a center guard rail, which caused a pole to hit another vehicle.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect involved in a hit and run incident. 

The incident occurred on August 2 in the 1100 block of East IH-20 when a red Ford F-150 hit the center guard rail after leaving the roadway, which led to another vehicle hitting into a pole. The driver immediately fled the scene before providing any information. 

Credit: Odessa Police Department

If anyone has information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, people can call OPD at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 

