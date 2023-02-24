OPD asks for help locating missing teenager with West Texas ties

15-year-old Hannah Joan Vandiver was last seen on December 3, 2022 in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating an endangered missing teenager who has ties to West Texas.

The College Station Police Department reached out to OPD and provided them with some information about the missing person. 15-year-old Hannah Joan Vandiver has been missing since December 3, 2022.

She was last seen in the 700 block and White Drive in College Station. Vandiver is about five feet and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe that Vandiver is in danger of death or serious bodily harm.