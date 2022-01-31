x
OPD asks for help locating missing person

Donald Franks, 55, was reported missing on Jan. 24.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

55-year-old Donald Franks was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 24.

The department said he is transient and relies on a bike as his main source of transportation.

Franks is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 200 pounds, with short brown and gray hair. He might look slightly different than the photo attached, as he has gained weight and grown a bushy beard since it was taken.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477, and reference case number 22-0001198.

