OPD asks for help locating missing person

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

55-year-old Donald Franks was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 24.

The department said he is transient and relies on a bike as his main source of transportation.

Franks is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 200 pounds, with short brown and gray hair. He might look slightly different than the photo attached, as he has gained weight and grown a bushy beard since it was taken.