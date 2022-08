79-year-old Helen Woods was previously reported missing this morning by the Odessa Police Department.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: Helen Woods has been found according to the Odessa Police Department.

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in Odessa.

79-year-old Helen Woods has a medical condition and was last seen in a 2012 red Buick LaCrosse on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. on Dixie and University.