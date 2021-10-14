OPD asks for help identifying suspect involved in multiple burglaries

In all three burglaries, the male suspect used forced entry by kicking in the doors.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help identifying a suspect involved in numerous burglary cases.

Two of them were in the 1000 block of W. 9th Street, while the third was in the 900 block of Bernice Avenue.

The male suspect used forced entry by kicking in the doors all three times.

He is described as a Hispanic male with a green cap that has the letters "LA" on it.

The sole of the shoes used to kick down the door of the third burglary says the word "Dude" or "Hey Dude" on it.