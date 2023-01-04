x
OPD asks for help identifying suspects involved in aggravated robbery incident

The suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint and forced the victim to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

MIDLAND, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects involved in an aggravated robbery incident. 

The suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of JBS Parkway and later forced the victim to take money out from a local ATM. 

Credit: OPD

OPD shared multiple photos on their Facebook page of one of the suspects involved on the surveillance camera including the one seen above. It is unclear at this moment if the person in the photos is the suspect who pointed gun at the victim or if it was another suspect.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, please contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

