ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

Baily Mata, 24, was last seen around 9 a.m. on May 31.

She is described as being a 5-foot-2-inch, 130 pound Hispanic woman. Mata was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.