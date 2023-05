Brittany Sawyer, 35, was last seen on April 30.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Brittany Sawyer, 35, was last seen on April 30 in Odessa.

She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said she doesn’t have a car and is frequently seen walking.