ODESSA, Texas — Shortly before 2 p.m. on May 28th Odessa Police responded to a call of a hit and run at the Kent Kwik on North Grandview. Once on the scene it was discovered that a silver Ford F-150 had been backed into by a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The driver of the Trailblazer failed to stop and exchange the legally required information and fled the scene.

OPD has released surveillance footage (click here to view) of the suspected vehicle and is asking anyone that recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the incident to contact the OPD Hit and Run Investigator, L. Waychoff at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.