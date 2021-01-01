x
OPD asking for help finding missing endangered Albuquerque teen traced to Odessa

If you have any information on Marit Kercheval-Clifford, 14, you are asked to call OPD or CrimeStoppers
ODESSA, Texas — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Marit Kercheval-Clifford, 14.

The teen was last seen late December 26, and is believed to have left her New Mexico residence about 2:30 a.m. December 27.

Police say Kercheval has been diagnosed with severe depression and is on prescribed medication she did not take with her.

Investigators have been able to find out a man, known to the family as Danny, enticed her to go to Odessa where she was dropped off at an unknown location.

If you have any information on Kercheval's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-COPS, the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Kerchevel is described as being 5' tall and weighing roughly 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

Credit: Albuquerque Police
