OPD arrest three suspects involved in gas theft

The male suspects attempted to illegally obtain gas at a Kent Kwik by tampering with the fuel pump.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has arrested three suspects involved in a gas theft incident at the Kent Kwik on 912 North County Road West.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. on July 6, and when officers arrived to the scene, they detained two people who were illegally obtaining gas by tampering with the fuel pump.

About 300 gallons of fuel was illegally obtained during this incident, but officers were also able to determine that these same people were involved in previous gas thefts that resulted in over 3,600 gallons being stolen.

The police arrested three male suspects in total. Those men include 26-year-old Yoenny Ruiz, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and two counts of Theft, 41-year-old Yoanky Morata, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and one count of theft, and 49-year-old Alexi Otero, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.