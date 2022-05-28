OPD arrest suspect involved in murder incident

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested 21-year-old Shemar Harrington for his involvement in a shooting incident.
Harrington has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
OPD responded to a call on May 29 at 4651 Oakwood Drive in Odessa. Officers found a female with a gunshot wound to her upper torso when they arrived. The woman, 31-year-old Erika Pena, was transported to Medical Center Hospital where she died due to her injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.