OPD arrest suspect involved in murder incident

21-year-old Shemar Harrington has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested 21-year-old Shemar Harrington for his involvement in a shooting incident. 

Harrington has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 

OPD responded to a call on May 29 at 4651 Oakwood Drive in Odessa. Officers found a female with a gunshot wound to her upper torso when they arrived. The woman, 31-year-old Erika Pena, was transported to Medical Center Hospital where she died due to her injuries. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

