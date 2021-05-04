OPD Animal Control warns about distemper virus outbreak

They highly recommend vaccination of pets for distemper virus as well as rabies and feline Leukemia.

ODESSA, Texas — Animals at the Odessa Animal Control have been recently exposed to the distemper virus.

A dog in their facility was exposed to the virus and since then, the facility has taken all measures to wipe away the virus. The remaining animals are currently isolated in a separate facility.

The distemper virus has recently been spreading around West Texas at an alarming rate according to local veterinarians and rescues. The Odessa Animal Control team highly suggests for all animals to be vaccinated for distemper, rabies and feline Leukemia.

Symptoms of distemper include fever, eye and nasal discharge, sneezing, coughing and diarrhea.