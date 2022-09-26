OPD and ECISD Police investigate threatening social media post

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Police and the Odessa Police Department are investigating a threatening social media post made by a student towards another student at Permian High School.
ECISD Police was made aware of this post last Wednesday and immediately started to look into this. They also notified the family of the male student named in the post to make sure they took the proper precautions.
As of now, ECISD Police said they have not been able to substantiate the post and do not have a source or origin of the message.
Both police units are continuing to investigate this situation and ECISD has said that any threat like this will not be tolerated and whoever is responsible will be held accountable.