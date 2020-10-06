ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man, pictured above, in connection with a May 27 aggravated assault.

The assault took place in the early morning, around 12 a.m., near University Boulevard and Dixie Boulevard.

According to OPD, two men got into an argument which resulted in one of them, a 56-year-old, being beaten with a pipe as he tried to flee.

He was later admitted to a hospital with injuries to his head, hands, and knees.

The other man, whose identity is still unknown to police, ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about the man pictured above is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS or Detective D. Rocha at (432) 335-4933, referencing case number 20-0009361.

RELATED: Midland man sentenced to 80 years in federal prison on child porn charges

RELATED: 3-month-old found dead; suspected abductor taken into custody, Sheriff says