ODESSA, Texas — As a proactive measure to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak, the Odessa Police is asking the public to check if the report can be made online or via phone.

To file a report online, visit OdessaPD.com/i-want-to/file-a-police-report-online or to file a report via phone, please call 432-335-4961.

For all car accidents, police ask you check online at www.odessa-tx.gov to see if it is necessary for an officer to respond.

OPD will not be sending officers to calls regarding civil matters.

Governor Abbott has declared a State of Disaster over the COVID-19 outbreak and has activated Texas Penal Code Section 12.50.

The punishment level increases by one degree for all assaults, arsons, robberies, burglaries, criminal trespasses and thefts committed during the time of the declared disaster.

If you come in contact with an officer, please warn them ahead of time if you are sick as officers will be practicing social distancing during this time.

