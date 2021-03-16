One-year look at the increase of migrant children taken in by Border Patrol in West Texas

Crystal Crews breaks down the data for the large spike in numbers from last February to this February.

TEXAS, USA — There has been a drastic increase in the number of migrant children taken in by Border Patrol in Big Bend and El Paso in the past year.

The numbers on the chart below represent how many of these children were taken in during February of last year compared to February of this year.

In 2020, Border patrol took in 222 children in the Big Bend area.

Skip to this year and that number has increased to 588. That is a 165% increase.

El Paso saw a big jump too. There, in 2020 a little more than 2,000 kids were taken in.

This year that number has risen to over 5,200, a 144% increase.