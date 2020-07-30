One woman dead after fatal crash in Northwest Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that one woman has died after a crash in the northwest part of town on Wednesday afternoon.
The woman, who has been identified as 44-year-old Cindy Rayos, was driving north on Harless Avenue at around 5 p.m., when another vehicle, driving east on 16th Street, struck Rayos' car on the driver's side.
That vehicle was driven by Rosalinda Landa-Molinar, 32-years-old, who didn't suffer any major injuries from the crash.
Rayos was pronounced dead on the scene, and her next of kin have been notified.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing, we'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.