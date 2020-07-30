One woman dead after fatal crash in Northwest Odessa

The woman was driving north on Harless Ave. when another vehicle struck her driver's side at an intersection.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that one woman has died after a crash in the northwest part of town on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman, who has been identified as 44-year-old Cindy Rayos, was driving north on Harless Avenue at around 5 p.m., when another vehicle, driving east on 16th Street, struck Rayos' car on the driver's side.

That vehicle was driven by Rosalinda Landa-Molinar, 32-years-old, who didn't suffer any major injuries from the crash.

Rayos was pronounced dead on the scene, and her next of kin have been notified.