BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Witnesses told crews someone was inside the home and rescue crews attempted to rescue them.

However, crews were unable to reach the victim. The victim died due to smoke inhalation and heat injuries.

The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

A BSFD firefighter also was injured during the fire. The firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center ER.

After he was stabilized the firefighter was taken to UMC Lubbock. He is expected to make a full recovery.