ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a motor home fire in Ector County.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Conger Road at around 2:43 a.m.

Crews managed to extinguish the flames, but located a dead body inside the home.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's office and has not been identified.