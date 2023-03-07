One person arrested after multi-vehicle crash on March 4 in Odessa

39-year-old Adrian Esparza was later arrested for Intoxication Assault, a 3rd Degree Felony.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department have arrested 39-year-old Adrian Esparza for Intoxication Assault after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on March 4.

OPD responded to the major crash in the 13000 block of E. 52nd Street on March 4 around 5:30 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Adrian Esparza was operating a silver 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and was traveling westbound. Adrian Esparza had a passenger on the motorcycle as well, 40-year-old Brenda Esparza. Adrian eventually struck a 2000 Honda Civic that was driven by 22-year-old Samuel Nelson.

Nelson was not injured during the incident, but both Adrian and Brenda were transported to MCH for treatment. Brenda Esparza sustained a serious bodily injury, while Adrian Esparza would later be arrested by OPD for Intoxication Assault, a 3rd Degree Felony.

Adrian Esparza's bond was set at $25,000 and he has since been released after posting bail.