'One Objective' inspires local youth

ODESSA, Texas — If the community sees a need it comes together to find a way to fix it... and that is exactly what one non-profit is trying to do for the future of West Texas... our youth.

One Objective was founded by local leaders and their goal is to teach and help young men in our area to be the best version of themselves.

"God allowed me, and took me through everything I've been through so I could give it back," said Chris Cole President of One Objective.

One objective was started 18 months ago, after Chris Cole saw a problem he wanted to help fix.

"The driver behind this for me was a single event for me back in February of 2020 when I learned some very disturbing numbers about the treatment of African American students in the school system when they would get in trouble and so fourth so that was really the push behind it," said Cole.

And with support from other members in the community that had the same goal, including former NFL players, One Objective was born.

"I'm from here, the little old town of Odessa, Texas, found my way out of here, found my way to Austin Texas, did pretty good there and found my way to Detroit Michigan and Dallas and Chicago." Said Roy Williams a former NFL player and One Objective member.

The objective? To help the youth of Odessa.

"If we partner up, we have a better opportunity to affect a lot of young men's life's, young people, but specifically young men," said Cole

Today's goal was to teach these young men proper meal etiquette.

"To know how to function in proper eating environments, so we thought there's a lot of kids that look like us, that have never been exposed to those types of settings and so we wanted to try and help prepare them for that," said Cole.

Those in attendance saw the importance, especially for those even younger than them.

"The little kids look at us leaders and their going to do what we do, so its a great opportunity from learning from them, so we can teach the younger kids in the community," said Rodney Hall, an attendee and student athlete at Permian Highs School.

Cole said, "The butterfly affect, you know we just want to start having small ones and those start multiplying into bigger ones and so fourth."

From here one objective hopes to grow, and keep making bigger and bigger waves.

"Today I really feel like we had an impact on some young peoples lives," said Cole.