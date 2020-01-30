Daniel Valdez, from Lovington, N.M, walked 500 miles to help families in need.

Daniel started this tradition seven years ago where he'd walk and run 500 miles for the poor.

It's a part of a campaign called "Walk for the Poor". It's one of the largest international relief organizations to feed hungry people in 17 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.

This year Daniel's route took him through a total of 19 different towns in New Mexico and Texas and eventually crossing the border into Mexico.

foodforthepoor.org

While on his journey in West Texas, he passed through Kermit, Wink, Coyanosa, Alpine, Marfa, and Presidio.

Daniel wishes to inspire people through his journey and bring awareness to the poor while helping them.

In the past, Daniel helped provide a family in Nicaragua with a home. It was all thanks to his supporters. The family lived in bad conditions but now have a safe place to call home.

foodforthepoor.org

Daniel's adventure took place from December 2019 to early January 2020.

For more information and to help contribute to his mission visit foodforthepoor.org/danielvaldez