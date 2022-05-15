One man dead after major accident at East University and Adams in Odessa

Drivers were asked to avoid the area earlier this afternoon while police conducted their investigation.

ODESSA, Texas — Just before 1 p.m., the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident on E. University Blvd. and Adams Ave.

23-year-old Elijah Barrera was traveling through the East University and Adams intersection when Barrera was struck by 56-year-old Rodolfo Gamboa.

Barrera was pronounced dead on scene, and next of kin have been notified. No word on Gamboa's condition.