One man dead after major accident at East University and Adams in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Just before 1 p.m., the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident on E. University Blvd. and Adams Ave.
23-year-old Elijah Barrera was traveling through the East University and Adams intersection when Barrera was struck by 56-year-old Rodolfo Gamboa.
Barrera was pronounced dead on scene, and next of kin have been notified. No word on Gamboa's condition.
No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation will continue to figure out what contributed to the crash.