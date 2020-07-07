One man dead after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — One man is dead after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Odessa on July 4.
The 18-wheeler was driving east on I-20 in Odessa at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday when a Dodge Challenger that was moving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway collided with the truck head-on.
The driver of the Challenger, 30-year-old Jesse Madrid, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Michael Benton, 53-years-old, was driving the 18-wheeler and was not injured.
The Odessa Police Department responded to the scene on Saturday, their investigation is still ongoing. We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.