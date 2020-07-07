One man dead after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Odessa

The man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-20.

ODESSA, Texas — One man is dead after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Odessa on July 4.

The 18-wheeler was driving east on I-20 in Odessa at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday when a Dodge Challenger that was moving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway collided with the truck head-on.

The driver of the Challenger, 30-year-old Jesse Madrid, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Michael Benton, 53-years-old, was driving the 18-wheeler and was not injured.