MIDLAND, Texas — After driving his SUV into oncoming traffic and colliding with another vehicle on Big Spring St. in Midland on Friday night, Lorenzo Leon has been pronounced dead.

The Midland Police Department responded to the accident at around 9:50 p.m. Friday night at the 300 block of N. Big Spring St. Leon's SUV was driving north when it crossed the center of the road and into a truck traveling south in the inside lane, resulting in the head-on collision that lead to Leon's death.

There is currently no information on what caused Leon to drive the vehicle into oncoming traffic, but police believe alcohol was a likely factor.

The investigation is still ongoing, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.