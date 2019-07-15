MONAHANS, Texas — After shooting a man outside an apartment complex in Monahans on Thursday, 24-year-old Jesus Albert Yanez has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

At around 6 p.m. Thursday night, the Monahans Police Department received a report of a gun being fired at the Villa Apartments on South Calvin Ave.

Police later learned that a physical altercation outside the apartments led to a gun being fired and hitting a man. Four men fled the area in a vehicle but were apprehended by Monahans police soon after they arrived on the scene.

One of those men, Jesus Albert Yanez, was discovered to have fired the weapon. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, he is now in Ward County Jail.

The victim was transported to Odessa Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

The investigation is still ongoing, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.