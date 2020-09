The home belonged to a former employee of the City of Fort Stockton.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — One person is dead following a house fire in Fort Stockton.

According to the Fort Stockton City Hall Facebook page, the home belonged to Julio Nunez, a former employee of the city at the recycling center.

The home was reportedly completely destroyed.

Sadly, Nunez's wife Pasquale died as a result of the fire.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire or if anyone else was injured.