GARDENDALE, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane crashed about six miles north of Schlemeyer Field near Gardendale.

According to DPS, a single-engine plane crashed between the field and Highway 158.

The pilot was the only person in the plane. They were transported by private vehicle to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the crash.

The FAA will release more information at a later date.