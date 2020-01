GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — Approximately around 5:15 p.m., a twin-engine craft aircraft crashed about 9 miles south of Big Spring Mcmahon-Wrinkle airport in Northwest Glasscock County.

Glasscock County Sheriff's Office confirms the pilot, 76, was the only one on board and has been reported injured.

His condition is unknown and has been transported to Midland Memorial.

Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.