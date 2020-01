ODESSA, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following a structure fire in Odessa.

A one story house in the 1400 block of Rosewood caught on fire sometime before 3:30 p.m.

The City of Odessa says the homeowner was taken to Medical Center Hospital with burn and smoke injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

