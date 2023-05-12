One dead in fatal crash in Dawson County

34-year-old Nicholas Gilchrest of Lamesa was pronounced dead at the scene on May 11.

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Dawson County on May 11.

The initial investigation revealed that Gilchrest was traveling southbound on US Highway 87 in the left lane. Gilchrest went through standing water on the roadway, which started a side skid before rolling over into the median.