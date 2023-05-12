One dead in fatal crash in Brewster County

75-year-old John Bainbridge Ryan of Terlingua was pronounced dead at the scene on May 10.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Brewster County on May 10.

75-year-old John Bainbridge Ryan of Terlingua was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in Ryan's vehicle is currently at Medical Center Hospital in serious condition, while the driver in the other vehicle involved is also at MCH in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that Ryan was traveling southbound on SH 118 in a curve when it entered the northbound lane for an unknown reason and hit the second vehicle that was traveling northbound.