ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on FM 1882, one mile south of Odessa, early Monday morning.

According to DPS, a 2008 Dodge pickup truck was driving south on FM 1882. Rogelio F. Gonzales, 66, was hit by the pickup as he was trying to cross the street.

Gonzales was pronounced deceased at the scene.