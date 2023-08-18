83-year-old Odessan dies after a crash in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — On Friday, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire rescue responded to a major accident in the 700 block of West 42nd.
An investigation determined that a Black 2019 Nissan Altima was east bound on 42nd and a Green 2004 Nissan Altima was north on Golder.
The driver of the Black Nissan ran the red light and struck the green Nissan.
The driver of the Green Nissan, 83-year-old Jose Delao of Odessa was transported to MCH where he was later pronounced deceased.
Delao's passenger was also transported with serious bodily injury.
The investigation is ongoing and NewsWest 9 will update this story when more information is provided.