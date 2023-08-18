x
83-year-old Odessan dies after a crash in Ector County

Odessa Police Department responded to a major car accident that left one dead and another in serious bodily injury.
Credit: KEWS

ODESSA, Texas — On Friday, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire rescue responded to a major accident in the 700 block of West 42nd. 

An investigation determined that a Black 2019 Nissan Altima was east bound on 42nd and a Green 2004 Nissan Altima was north on Golder. 

The driver of the Black Nissan ran the red light and struck the green Nissan. 

The driver of the Green Nissan, 83-year-old Jose Delao of Odessa was transported to MCH where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Delao's passenger was also transported with serious bodily injury. 

The investigation is ongoing and NewsWest 9 will update this story when more information is provided.

